NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement in Nutter Fort is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman from security footage.

In a Facebook post, the Nutter Fort Police Department said it is looking for the woman in this photo. No other details were provided.

Photo of the woman provided by the Nutter Fort Police Department

A timestamp from the image shows that it was taken at 7:31 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. The image appears to be taken at a grocery store, and the woman in the photo appears to have dark hair and is wearing a black and white striped shirt.

Anyone with information about the woman should contact Nutter Fort Police Department at 304-622-6351 or nutterfortpd@townofnutterfort.com.