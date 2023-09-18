NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Law enforcement in Nutter Fort is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman from security footage.
In a Facebook post, the Nutter Fort Police Department said it is looking for the woman in this photo. No other details were provided.
A timestamp from the image shows that it was taken at 7:31 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15. The image appears to be taken at a grocery store, and the woman in the photo appears to have dark hair and is wearing a black and white striped shirt.
Anyone with information about the woman should contact Nutter Fort Police Department at 304-622-6351 or nutterfortpd@townofnutterfort.com.