NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman has been charged after allegedly driving while under the influence of methamphetamine with a child in her vehicle in Harrison County.

On June 3, officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department observed a vehicle traveling south on Buckhannon Pike in Nutter Fort with a “heavily damaged” front bumper which was “barely hanging on the frame of the car,” according to a criminal complaint.

Crystal Beighley

Officers then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Crystal Beighley, 42, of Lost Creek, who “was moving around a lot and seemed nervous” as though “she was under the influence of a stimulant type of drug,” officers said.

While speaking with officers, Beighley stated she “did not have a driver’s license and was nervous and talking a lot,” and officers later learned that Beighley’s license had been suspended as of Dec. 22, 2022, and that it was from a previous charge of driving on a suspended license, according to the complaint.

Officers then learned Beighley was “under the influence of methamphetamine” and driving while there was a minor in the vehicle; a search of Beighley’s vehicle resulted in officers locating 13 grams of methamphetamine, officers said.

Beighley has been charged with child neglect. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.