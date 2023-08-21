CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Town of Nutter Fort is getting ready to celebrate its 100-year anniversary, complete with vendors, entertainment and more.

Held on Aug. 26, the celebration will be “centered in front of the old RW school on Pennsylvania Avenue in Nutter Fort and will extend from the start of the 100 block through the 200 block,” according to Town of Nutter Fort Facebook posts.

Starting with a parade at 10:30 a.m., guests can expect vendors, entertainment, a taco eating contest and bounce houses, with fireworks to finish off the night. The Town of Nutter Fort is also asking people for any old photos or stories to compile in a book.

As for Nutter Fort locals, a decoration contest is set to start on Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. and run to Aug. 26. Decorations must be ready before the start of the contest and remain up over its duration. The winner of the contest will receive a $100 gift card.

A complete schedule for the festival can be found on the Nutter Fort website.

Those looking to participate in the parade should contact Assistant Fire Chief Brian “Lugnut” Richards at 304-476-1100. Those who want to join the festivities as a vendor, or those wanting to submit photos or stories, should contact Fire Chief Jeremy Haddix by calling or texting 304-677-9761 or contact Natalie Haddix by email at nutterfortfire@aol.com.