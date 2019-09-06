Nutter Fort Primary students raise money for local cancer patient

NUTTER FORT, W.Va.- Trey Louzy is a former Nutter Fort Primary student who is in treatment for Osteosarcoma, the most common type of bone cancer in children.

Students raised money for Trey and presented his family with a check after participating in games and activities as part of this year’s “Relay Recess.”

“It’s absolutely amazing that all these people helped us. We’re very very appreciative of it,” said Trey’s father Jerad Louzy.

Some of Louzy’s friends said that they were happy to be there for Trey through his journey-they even let him shave their heads in support.

“It was really cold on my scalp, but it was cool,” said Trey’s friend Armondo Montero.

They also say that Trey is a good person who they enjoy being around.

“He’s fun, he’s funny, he’s nice. He’s a good friend,” said Wade Lane, who says he has known Trey for eight years.

Relay Recess is a yearly event that encourages students to learn about cancer research and to develop healthy habits.