NUTTER FORT, W.Va (WBOY) — The Nutter Fort Fire Department held an open house Saturday afternoon to show off its new ambulance to the community.

The city of Nutter Fort assisted with the funding of the new vehicle which cost around $500,000, a price tag that includes the “top-of-the-line” it will be carrying. This equipment includes electronic CPR devices as well as equipment to administer breathing tubes to patients while paramedics are out in the field.

Nutter Fort Fire Department’s new ambulance (WBOY image)

The open house was also an opportunity for residents to sign up for CPR education classes that are offered by the Nutter Fort Fire department.

“Ambulance 718 is going to be able to provide 24-hour emergency medical response to the town of nutter fort with advanced life support personnel, that is a paramedic who’s able to perform advanced procedures,” said Patrick Merrill, squad training officer at the Nutter Fort Fire Department.

The vehicle will begin its service starting on Monday, Nov. 28.