NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – In response to an increase in calls, the Nutter Fort VFD have renewed their WV Office of EMS Rapid Response BLS licensure, among other things, the NFVFD announced over a Facebook post.

Atlantic Emergency Solutions Facebook post discussing the purchase and features of Ambulance 719 (NFVFD Photo)

On top of their license renewal, they also said that they will be expanding to include ambulance services, with a targeted start date of January 1, 2023. They also promised to staff a paramedic on their units and “change from a volunteer to a combination department” in order to meet a “dwindling number of volunteers.”

“A huge thank you goes out to the City of Nutter Fort and our town council for their support and backing, Casey Walker of Atlantic Emergency Solutions for his help in securing our ambulances, Chris Ward from Stryker for our LifePak, McGrath, Lucas, cot, and stair chair, and last but not least, Chris Lucas from Penn Care EMS for giving us fantastic pricing on all of our loose equipment and supplies,” the post said.

In the post, they also expressed their excitement for the arrival of two recently purchased ambulances and their willingness to provide mutual aid to any EMS agency in need. The ambulances themselves are said to be staffed with equipment such as “a LifePak 15 cardiac monitor/defibrillator, Lucas 3 mechanical CPR device, McGrath video laryngoscope, Stryker Power-LOAD system, and Stryker Power-PRO cot.”