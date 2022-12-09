NUTTER FORT, W.Va. – The Town of Nutter Fort welcomed Santa Claus to town and allowed the children and residents to meet firefighters, EMS Personnel, police officers and members of the town council while collecting canned goods for those in need.

Santa visited the Nutter Fort Fire Department, collecting toys to send to the North Pole. However, Cartoon Headquarters also had Dr. Seuss’ Grinch and other holiday characters for meet and greets, photo opportunities, and even inflatables for the kids to enjoy. A snow globe station was also set up for kids to make and take home with them.

All the non-perishable food items or small toys will go to benefit families in need within our area.

“The fire department is an integral part of the community. They do so much for it, and they’re always there for people that need help with medical needs, not only fire, but accidents, or sometimes grandma falls and they need somebody to help them up,” said Sam Maxson, mayor of the Town of Nutter Fort.

Light refreshments were provided, along with some sweet treats from Bonnie Belle’s Pastries.

On Dec. 11, the Nutter Fort Fire Department will hold its annual Santa Run following Route 20 outside city limits at 11 a.m. and will conclude at Rosebud Mobile Home Park. Santa Claus will be handing out goodies to everyone in exchange for non-perishable food items to help stock local food pantries.

You can check the location of the Nutter Fort Fire Department Santa Claus by calling (304) 622-5001 on Sunday.