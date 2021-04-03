Oak Mound Evangelical Church hosted an Easter event

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A local church hosted a kids drive thru Easter event in Harrison County.

On Saturday, members of Oak Mound Evangelical Church gathered to pass out items to families to make an easter egg basket.

Families were able to drive thru and grab a basket, candy, snacks, a stuffed animal, and more.

Oak Mound Evangelical Church Pastor Steve DeLay explained one of the reasons they did this event was to remind the community that the true meaning of Easter is the resurrection of Jesus.

“A lot of people have gotten away from the true meaning of Easter, explained DeLay.” It’s great to have candy it’s great to have stuff animals, Easter bunny, and all that.”

DeLay also said they normally hold an Easter Egg Hunt every year, but they wanted to do something different due to covid. He continued to state that they will probably modify this event after the pandemic.

“We hope to continue to do this, to reach our community and our kids, and hope to have a bless Easter,” described DeLay.

To learn more information about Oak Mound Evangelical Church you can check out their website.