CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center hosted the Grammy-award-winning Oak Ridge Boys on Sunday afternoon.

The Oak Ridge Boys last played in Clarksburg in 2019 and came back to play thanks to a partnership between the Robinson Grand and Big Time Entertainment.

The show brought in a crowd of more than 850 people.

A crowd of more than 850 gather at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center to watch the Oak Ridge Boys (WBOY Image)

Robinson Grand officials cited the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and the drastic decrease in COVID-19 cases for some of the concert’s success.

“This has been our biggest selling concert that we’ve done so far this year. So, we’re really pleased so many people are coming out to enjoy them. They’re a group that’s been around a long time, a very successful group, especially in a market like this. They’re a real big attraction, and we’re happy to have them here,” said Ian McAra, Operations Manager for the Robinson Grand.

The next concert at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center will be Pam Tillis on April 24.