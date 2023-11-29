BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — More than seventy people, including elected officials, business leaders and community members attended a Legislative Preview Luncheon hosted by the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

During the gathering at the Bridgeport Conference Center, legislature officials listened to concerns and ideas as they started planning for the upcoming legislative session.

Harrison County Chamber of Commerce President, Kathy Wagner told 12 News they invited both senators from the 12th district, as well as the four delegates that represent Harrison County. The event serves as the perfect opportunity for communication of needs, wants, concerns, and ideas between state officials and the public before the legislative session begins on Jan. 10.

Over the past 20 years of holding the event, it has since been moved to November/December so that everyone can go over things before they go to Charleston and set the legislative agenda. President Wagner mentioned that it helps them know what pro-business items to advocate for before the session starts.

As for the Chamber’s agenda, they do not have a set lobbying agenda just yet. However, they are working with Salem University to get its students added to the PROMISE Scholarship, which is a bill that will be introduced on behalf of the local education system so students have another opportunity to stay local.

Out of the 34 members of the senate, 28-year-old Senator Ben Queen (R) 12th District said he takes pride in being the youngest and representing his generation. He told 12 News that he looks forward to finding ways to keep the younger generations in West Virginia, and just overall taking on the unique role.

While discussing the importance of this event for all, Senator Queen said, “I think it’s just important to have these listening sessions. A lot of people think that we start the legislative process on January 10, there’s a lot of work that has gone on the ‘off-season,’ we call it…Up to January 10 to introduce, you know there will be almost probable 2,500 pieces of legislation introduced in the first week and how to have that dialogue, and decipher, and know what our priorities are.”

Queen said that they have an off-site retreat to get the legislative priorities straight. He explained the fast-track bills that have either already been passed or things they’ve discussed for a while, in which 20-30 bills will be passed on the first day of the session. He said the Senate would like to make it a priority to try running the government like a business.

Bridgeport Mayor, Andy Lang said that it is all about communication, and is a great time for everyone to get out and become more familiar with one another. That way, when the time comes that somebody needs help with something, they know who they can go to for that help.