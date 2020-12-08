Officials give advice on caring for skin during winter months

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With the weather changing quickly, our skin is often affected. Health officials have been encouraging us to make sure we are properly protected even during the winter.

When the weather gets cold, the skin is more prone to dryness, so it is important to stay moisturized at all times. Officials also recommend using a moisturizer containing protection from the sun, even during the winter months.

COVID-19 has added another layer of complications to skin problems. Many have experienced what is often referred to as “maskne” after breaking out due to wearing a face mask for long periods of time. However, this can be avoided.

“It’s really important that you are using a good moisturizer underneath of your mask and to try and avoid makeup as much as you can. I know that’s hard because I myself have to wear makeup every single day, but with the mask, it’s not good to have makeup on underneath,” said medical aesthetician Abby Elliott.

Officials also recommend getting a hydrating facial during the winter to help with keeping your skin moisturized.