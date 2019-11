CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Officials are currently investigating a body that was found Thursday morning in Harrison County.

According to 911 officials, the body was found at 7:59 a.m. behind Minard’s Spaghetti Inn on East Pike Street near Clarksburg.

Deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said the body has been identified as a female and that they do not suspect foul play at this time.

The woman’s name has not been released at this time. Stay with 12 News for any further updates.