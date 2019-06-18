Officials investigating cyberattack against Harrison County Courthouse

Harrison County government is working to address a cyber attack that hit the County Courthouse Thursday evening.

County Administrator Willie Parker said officials have restored “what we call our shared files.” However, county officials still have been unable to boot the back up server for the county website, Parker said.

County officials are considering whether to pay $1,500 in ransom to the unknown attackers to get back county clerk files that likely date back to the 1700s or rescan all public record documents, Parker explained.

Parker said officials believe files are simply encrypted, not stolen, adding that the county had contacted the FBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department.

The investigating is ongoing and Parker said there are no leads on who is behind the attack at this time, and that it could be from out of the country.