Officials warn drivers to expect delays near Route 50/I-79 interchange in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – 12 News is working to find out why there are delays near the Route 50/I-79 interchange in Harrison County. Earlier reports of an accident do not appear to be the cause of the delay.

According to 911 officials, a 3-vehicle accident occurred just before 5:30 on mile marker 120 southbound lanes. Officials told 12 News that no one was transported.

Although, officials said that construction is being done on I-79.

Department of Transportation tweeted out for drivers to expect delays and prepare to stop.

Congestion-Delay on I-79 SB at MM 119.0.

Slow traffic, short delays, expect delays, be prepared to stop.

Harrison County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) November 6, 2020

Just before 7 p.m., we have received reports that the left southbound lane is closed at this time.

Stay with 12 News for more updates.