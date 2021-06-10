Old Colony Realtors hosts grand opening in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Old Colony Realtors hosted its grand opening Thursday evening in Bridgeport.

Some of Old Colony’s realtors live in the Bridgeport area and want to be able to offer services to their neighbors. Officials with Old Colony said the market in Bridgeport is booming, and it was a great time for it to open a brick-and-mortar satellite office location.

“We want to be able to embrace the growth that is happening in Bridgeport. We want to be able to support them with the services we have. Since we are the largest in West Virginia, we have a lot of resources,” said Alisa Jackson, associate broker and office manager in the Morgantown and Bridgeport offices.

Old Colony said it is an independent company, but it has access to networks with other realty companies nationwide.

“We have clients from all over the state that we bring in that are interested in relocating to the Bridgeport area, as well as, we have clients here who need to move to other areas of the country, we can service them there, as well. So, it’s just a matter of expanding the possibilities for them,” Jackson said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, realtors were able to work digitally and have the capability to do virtual tours and 360-degree views. Old Colony Realtors has been in business more than 75 years, and officials said they are deeply rooted in the Mountain State.