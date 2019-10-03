Old Palace Furniture Building sees new life as affordable, senior housing complex

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The newly restored Palace on Main housing development held its grand opening, Thursday.

For the better part of a century, the building was known simply as the Palace Furniture Building, but $7 million in renovations, thanks to historic and low-income tax credits helped bring this deteriorating building back to life.

According to Clarksburg-Harrison Regional Housing Authority executive director, Lou Aragona, 38 out of the 40 housing units are currently occupied by tenants. The housing authority was able to provide project based vouchers which made the project possible.

“After we were able to do that, we were able to secure the investors and get the money from Housing and Urban Development, and what happened was is they were able to renovate this structure, $6, $7 million.”

Steve Sadd said this project was by far the most difficult rehab project his company, Sadd Brothers, LLC, had ever undertaken. It took contractors 14 months to complete the rebuild.

“The ability to use historic tax credits along with the low income housing tax credits, those two, pairing those two together was critical to get this project completed,” Sadd said.

