Olive Garden coming to Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A new eatery is hoping to move into the former Ryan’s Restaurant on Emily Drive. Olive Garden has submitted plans to the City of Clarksburg for review.

The old Ryan’s building on Emily Drive will soon become Olive Garden

Clarksburg’s Vice Mayor, Jimmy Marino, said that vacancies at New Pointe and Eastpointe fill quickly, and that it’s no surprise that the Italian chain wants to move in.

He also said he’s excited for the restaurant to come to the city.

“It’s a great feeling to have that. It’ll be a win for the City of Clarksburg and for those surrounding areas of Harrison County,” said Marino.

It is not known when the Olive Garden would open, or how much remodeling will be done.