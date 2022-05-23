CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The wait is over. Olive Garden Italian Restaurant held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning in Clarksburg.

Excitement has been building for the new Emily Drive restaurant as it was announced almost a year ago, and the opening date was announced in April. It took about eight months to tear down the old structure and build the new one from the ground up. One hundred fifty employees work at the new location that features a full bar and dedicated to-go service.

“A family atmosphere number one,” said General Manager Ryan Stahl. “When you’re here you’re family. Awesome Italian Food. Great atmosphere, welcoming environment, and just friendly people. So with the move to go business through COVID and things like that, they decided to expand the area and what we have and what we can offer and just make it easier for the guest.”

Olive Garden reached its full capacity of nearly 250 people only 20 minutes after opening its doors on Monday.

It will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For to-go orders or to be added to the waitlist, call (304) 566-3344 or visit the Olive Garden website.