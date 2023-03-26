BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pierpont Community and Technical College held its aviation maintenance open house Saturday in Bridgeport at the National Aerospace Education Center.

The open house allowed prospective students to talk to advisors, tour the facility and ask any questions that they might have. College officials said the technology programs they offer provide quality training and job placement for graduates of the program.

“We are here, we’ve been here over 30 years, and the word is now really getting out. The career opportunities are tremendous, and a lot of this is a springboard,” said Brad Gilbert, Director of Aviation Technology with Pierpont Community and Technical College. “Right now, the world is wide open. The demand for aircraft technicians is huge. Boeing has done studies where over the next 20 years they project 160,000 aircraft technicians are going to be needed. Locally, there is a lot of placement available.”

On April 13, Pierpont Community and Technical College will be hosting an Aviation Job Fair which will allow for potential employers to meet with students.

“Right now, I have just over 20 companies coming in, all the companies at the local airport will be here. We have some companies from the region that will be coming in. All the airlines are hiring, the cargo companies are hiring, other repair stations, it’s just really exciting,” Gilbert said.

College officials said that the aviation maintenance program is not just for men, but there are plenty of opportunities for women to start a career.