CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- On Wednesday, the Highland Clarksburg Hospital held an open interview event.

The open interview event was open to all and was meant to help people in the Harrison County community who are trying to find a job.

It is also a way for the hospital to find nearby people who want to help others and make a difference in their community.

Highland Clarksburg Hospital holds interview event. (WBOY Image)

“Right now, with mental health being a big issue, we are a mental and behavioral health facility, so we just want to emphasize how important mental and behavioral health is and to make sure that our community stays as healthy as possible and as happy as possible, and so working for this organization, I feel like you kind of are giving back to the community, and improving the community, and helping other people,” said Melissa Lehman, Human Resources Specialist for Retention.

The hospital is looking for nurses, maintenance techs, security officers, housekeeping, and many other positions.

If you missed the hiring event at Highland Clarksburg Hospital and want more information about available positions, you can fill out an application today at their website, or here at the Highland Clarksburg Facebook page.