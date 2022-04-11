CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Olive Garden on Emily Drive in Clarksburg is only a few weeks away from opening.

According to an official with Darden Restaurants, Olive Garden’s parent company, the establishment has a goal of opening on May 23.

The spot where Olive Garden sits used to occupy the buffet restaurant Ryan’s, but it was torn down to build the structure for Olive Garden.

Currently, the next closest Olive Garden to Harrison County is at the University Town Centre in Granville in Monongalia County, which is about 40 minutes away from the new Emily Drive location.