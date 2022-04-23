CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On April 23, the Harrison County Pony League’s opening day was held from 10 a.m. to dark.

Under 80 degree weather, kids of all ages in the area got to play their first league baseball game while vendors set up near the field for families in between games. There were snow cones, cotton candy, italian sausages and many more options

“This is a pretty good league, and its good for all the kids to enjoy, its nice sportsmanship, get to learn about baseball, and play with their friends.” said John Merrill, Head Coach for the Town and County Harrison County Recreation Team.

The Pony League’s next game will be at the Nutter Fort Park at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25.