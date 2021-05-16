Opening day for the Bridgeport Farmers Market

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Farmers Market held their opening day on Sunday morning.

Many local vendors were in attendance at the Charles Pointe location to sell several goods, including fresh produce, jewelry, plants and more.

People attend the Bridgeport Farmers Market

The recent relax in COVID-19 restrictions has many vendors excited for this year’s market.

“We can connect with our customers. It’s better than last year, and people like to talk. People want to see what we have. People want to be able to pick their own produce. And, they can do that this year,” said Manigan Ficorilli of Richardson’s Farms.

The farmers market will be held every Sunday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. until mid-October. You can visit their website here.