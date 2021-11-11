Operation Christmas Child gearing up for National Collection Week

The Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport is gearing up for National Collection Week with Operation Christmas Child. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – It’s not quite Christmas yet, but the congregation at Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport is preparing Christmas for kids overseas with Operation Christmas Child.

The church is a drop-off location for the shoe boxes in the Clarksburg/Bridgeport area.

The church currently has over 3,000 shoe boxes ready to head to the processing center in Baltimore.

The Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport is gearing up for National Collection Week with Operation Christmas Child. Pictured is an example of a completed and packed box, ready for shipping to the processing center. (WBOY Image)

With National Collection Week on Nov. 15-22, officials with Operation Christmas Child are hoping to get more boxes from the community.

“I hardly have words to say. I mean, I think that’s something that touches the heart of everybody who has a child in their life that they love,” said Paula Keplinger, Church Relations Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.

For resources on how to pack a shoebox, suggestions on what to pack, and what you cannot pack, you can visit the organization’s website here. To find the closest drop-off location to you, you can visit their locator here.