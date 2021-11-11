Operation Christmas Child gearing up for National Collection Week

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – It’s not quite Christmas yet, but the congregation at Simpson Creek Baptist Church in Bridgeport is preparing Christmas for kids overseas with Operation Christmas Child.
The church is a drop-off location for the shoe boxes in the Clarksburg/Bridgeport area.
The church currently has over 3,000 shoe boxes ready to head to the processing center in Baltimore.
With National Collection Week on Nov. 15-22, officials with Operation Christmas Child are hoping to get more boxes from the community.
“I hardly have words to say. I mean, I think that’s something that touches the heart of everybody who has a child in their life that they love,” said Paula Keplinger, Church Relations Coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.
For resources on how to pack a shoebox, suggestions on what to pack, and what you cannot pack, you can visit the organization’s website here. To find the closest drop-off location to you, you can visit their locator here.