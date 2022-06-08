SHINNSTON, W.Va. – If you’ve ever packed a box for Operation Christmas Child, you may be wondering how it impacts the kids who receive them.

Samaritan’s Purse, the company behind the project, will be hosting Alex Nsengimana at two Harrison County churches on Sunday.

Nsengimana, who is originally from Rwanda, will be sharing his story of how a shoebox has impacted him.

He will be at Simpson creek baptist church at 9 a.m., and the first baptist church in Shinnston at 10:45 a.m.

First Baptist Church in Shinnston (WBOY Image)

Anyone who is interested in hearing his story is welcome to attend.