LOST CREEK, W.Va (WBOY) — Operation Firm Handshake held its annual veterans picnic on Saturday, which included a car show with about 25 participants, raffles with door prizes and also free food.

The event fed over 400 individuals throughout the day as it took place from 11 a.m. till 5 p.m. The picnic also featured a special ceremony to pay respects to two honorary Grand Marshalls, Donald “Pete” Washington and the late, Clint Mellen.

Banners on display in honor of Honorary Grand Marshalls

12 News spoke with Martin Broderick, Operation Firm Handshake’s president and director, on the importance of hosting this event.

“Well I think, you know, veterans don’t get enough recognition. Veterans Day used to be a big thing when I was younger and I’ve noticed it’s kind of fallen to a wayside in some cities and towns, you know? I just thought, you know, let’s help veterans, let’s just do a little more.”

Celebrating 5 years

Operation Firm Handshake will be hosting its first annual charity golf tournament at Bel Meadows on June 10. You can register a team for the event on their website.