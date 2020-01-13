Opportunity Appalachia Summit promotes economic development

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The Opportunity Appalachia Summit was held on Sunday at the Bridgeport Conference Center.

It focused on areas of West Virginia known as ‘opportunity zones.’ These 55 areas across the state could receive money to help with resources for technical development.

Several officials were in attendance, including White House appointee Steve Bulger and Secretary of State Mac Warner.

“It’s really helpful for us to get all of these people in a room together so that they can really know what resources are out there and how the Opportunity Appalachia program can help them with their projects,” said Jina Belcher of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority.

Several panels spoke throughout the day about different opportunities.

