Organizations team up to open a 30-bed winter homeless shelter

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties, First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg and several other organizations are teaming up to open a 30-bed winter homeless shelter in downtown Clarksburg.

The First United Methodist Church in Clarksburg will be opening its doors to the homeless for a winter homeless shelter. (WBOY Image)

The shelter will be at the church and will serve the homeless population from December until March 20 to help keep those suffering from homeless out of the cold.

Anyone using the shelter will also be given resources to receive permanent housing and a free meal while they are at the shelter.

“I feel really hopeful that this will give folks an opportunity to have some safety, some security, and to further their ability to work through the housing process and ultimately get off of our streets and back into housing and back into a place where they can be healthy parts and productive members of our society,” said Marissa Rexroad, Director of Homeless Services for the United Way.

“I see it from a Christian perspective, is its part of our responsibility. The old and new testament scripture both talk about caring for our neighbor and our responsibility to care for our neighbor and this is just a part of who we’re supposed to be,” said Michael Atkinson, Senior Pastor of the First United Methodist Church.

The shelter will open at 8 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. every day.