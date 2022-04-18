(UPDATE: 4/18/22, 4:59 p.m.)

The FirstEnergy website now says that the issue will be resolved fully by 6:30 p.m. on Monday. Some businesses already have restored power, including the Chickfila on Emily Drive which announced that its power was back at around 4:00 this afternoon.

(UPDATE: 4/18/22, 4:34 p.m.)

The First Energy website originally said that the power would be restored by 4:30 p.m. on Monday. Now, the estimated time of restoration has been updated to “Evaluating Condition.”

(ORIGINAL: 4/18/22, 3:33 p.m.)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Equipment damage in Clarksburg has caused several businesses served by Mon Power to be without power for several hours on Monday.

Several businesses on Emily Drive were affected. According to a reporter on scene, the top broke off of a power pole in Harrison County on Oak Street, which is just on the other side of I-79 from Emily Drive. The entire pole is being replaced by Mon Power. Spectrum, Altec and Frontier were also on the scene.

Businesses on the Anmoore side of the post office (200 Cava Dr.) were affected.

According to the First Energy 24/7 Power Center, the outage affected between 1 and 20 customers. Additional crews were requested to help fix the outage. According to the Power Center, power should be restored to the area by 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

