CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Harrison County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) announced that an outage may prevent cell phone users with certain providers from making emergency phone calls.

A Facebook post from the office says that cell phone users on AT&T and T-Mobile networks may not be able to make 911 calls. The post was made around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. It said that several counties are affected but did not specify which ones. It also said that Frontier has been aware of the issue.

Tucker County Schools also posted that its Facebook page that phones at the Board of Education are also down due to what it called a “widespread Frontier outage.”

Harrison County OEM said that if you are having trouble reaching emergency services by dialing 911 in Harrison and Taylor counties, you can 304-626-4900 if you have cell phone service.