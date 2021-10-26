Outback Steakhouse hosts trunk or treat event

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Outback Steakhouse, located near the Meadowbrook Mall, hosted its annual trunk or treat event on Tuesday.

Organizers stated that the trunk or treat event started last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It gave them the push to give kids a safe and socially distant environment to dress up and collect some candy. They also said this is just one way for the restaurant to be able to give back to the community.

“I’ve got my kids who love to do stuff. It seems like over the past year and a half they haven’t gotten to do a whole lot. So, we want to still keep everything going as normal here at Outback,” said Amanda Walls, Manager of the Outback Steakhouse.

Outback Steakhouse’s trunk or treat organizers stressed that it is important to still wear a mask while trick or treating to help stop the spread of COVID-19.