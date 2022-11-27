CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — Over 100 motorcyclists turned out for the 43rd annual Harrison County Toy Ride on Sunday afternoon.

Riders gather at South Harrison High School on the first Sunday after Thanksgiving every year to raise toys for less fortunate children. At 1 p.m., they set out to the Harrison County Courthouse to gather and distribute toys.

Motorcyclists at the 2022 Harrison County annual Toy Ride (WBOY image)

Coordinator of the event, Cara Hall, said the tradition started in 1979 with just a few motorcyclists and has grown in size with each passing year.

“They come out every year, it doesn’t matter. They’ll ride in the rain, snow and obviously the sun. It means a lot to people in our community, and the riders here today, they’ve been riding in this, some of them, 30 or 35 years,” Hall said. “Bikers have the biggest hearts ever. They get a bad rep sometimes, and it’s not true. They are the nicest and the most generous people you would ever want to meet.”

After the ride concluded, participants headed to Mr. Taco for a delicious and well-deserved lunch.