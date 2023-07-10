CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Harrison County is under an overdose spike alert after three overdoses were reported within 24 hours.

The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department announced the advisory late Monday morning, which was issued by the West Virginia Office of Drug Control Policy (ODCP), according to a Facebook post.

No other information such as the type of drug in question or in what area the overdoses took place was included in the post.

According to historical data from the ODCP, Harrison County saw 178 overdoses from the beginning of January to the end of May in 2023, averaging 35.6 overdoses per month. Overall data from June and July for 2023 have not been released, but in July 2022, Harrison County saw the fewest overdoses in one month than it had in years at only 13.

According to the ODCP, only 1.2% of overdoses in Harrison County result in death and fewer than 1% of who overdose in the county are hospitalized.