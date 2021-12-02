PAAC holds COVID-19 vaccine and testing clinic for ResCare

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Partnership of African American Churches (PAAC) held a COVID-19 testing vaccination and booster clinic on Thursday for ResCare clients and employees.

Both clients and patients could get tested for COVID-19, as well as receive their first, second or booster doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

PAAC was expecting over 100 people to stop by for their vaccines.

“It’s a good feeling because we bring it to you. We’re wanting to help anyone that can’t get out, get to the different hospitals or doctor’s offices,” said Darlene Ingram. “And, so, we’ll bring it to your community, and we’re wanting to help as many people as we can.”

Most clients and employees who stopped by the clinic for vaccines were in and out in less than five minutes.