CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Partnership for African American Churches set up a free COVID-19 testing clinic at the ResCare on Main Street in Clarksburg Thursday.

The testing team offered free vaccinations, booster shots and COVID testing.

The group travels the state setting up these free clinics to help those in need. “There are so many rural areas in West Virginia,” said Tamoya Pennant, who is a registered nurse. “There are so many persons who are not educated about the vaccine or not educated about COVID in general. The information changes so often, so we are trying to do our part to ensure that everybody gets tested, gets vaccinated, get the numbers up so that we can get rid of this once and for all or contain it as much as possible.”

The Charleston-based group said it will remain on its mission until the Worldwide pandemic disappears forever.

The PAAC has offered several COVID testing and vaccination clinics in the area, including two in Clarksburg and one in Buckhannon in December 2021. The organization first expanded its COVID-related services into north central West Virginia in July.