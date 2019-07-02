Parkfest 2019 to be held at Clarksburg Amphitheater

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Friends of the Clarksburg Parks Foundation has announced Parkfest 2019 will be held July 14 1-7 p.m. at the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

ParkFest is a free celebration of the City Parks of Clarksburg. This special event features live music throughout the day, along with a variety of food trucks, raffle prizes and a Jeep show. Proceeds from this event will benefit City Parks of Clarksburg programming.

Musical entertainment will take place at the Clarksburg Amphitheater and will include Garth Brooks’ daughter, Allie Colleen, as well as NBC’s “The Voice” season 8 contestant Cody Wickline. Local favorites Top Shelf and John Henry will round out the lineup.

The event also will feature a regional Jeep competition and showcase. The Jeep show will include 10 classification awards, with Colleen joining the panel as a guest judge.

To Pre-enter a Jeep into the competition requires a $12 donation, and registrations may be made by visiting ClarksburgAMP.com. Competitors can also register the day of the event. There will be an RTI (Ramp Travel Index) ramp for off-road enthusiasts to test their chassis limits.

Mark Audia, president of The Friends of the Clarksburg Parks Foundation, said this will be a free celebration for everyone.

“This will truly be a fun and exciting event for the entire family. There will be free children face painting and inflatables. We wanted to bring the community together for a great day at the park,” he said.