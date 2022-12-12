BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Bridgeport announced that multiple areas will be affected by a planned water outage on Dec. 13 and 14.
According to the announcement, businesses and residential homes on the following streets will be out of water starting Tuesday evening.
- Locust Drive
- Twin Oaks Drive
- Elm Drive
- Poplar Street
- Birch Street
- Maple Street
- Sycamore Drive
- Chenoweth Drive
- West Main Street from Hillside Lounge to Valvoline Express Care
The outage could last up to six hours, from 9:30 p.m. Tuesday until 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, but bad weather could affect it.
Anyone who has questions can call Public Works Department at 304-842-8206.