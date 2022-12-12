BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Bridgeport announced that multiple areas will be affected by a planned water outage on Dec. 13 and 14.

According to the announcement, businesses and residential homes on the following streets will be out of water starting Tuesday evening.

Locust Drive

Twin Oaks Drive

Elm Drive

Poplar Street

Birch Street

Maple Street

Sycamore Drive

Chenoweth Drive

West Main Street from Hillside Lounge to Valvoline Express Care

The outage could last up to six hours, from 9:30 p.m. Tuesday until 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, but bad weather could affect it.

Anyone who has questions can call Public Works Department at 304-842-8206.