BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The City of Bridgeport announced that multiple areas will be affected by a planned water outage on Dec. 13 and 14.

According to the announcement, businesses and residential homes on the following streets will be out of water starting Tuesday evening.

  • Locust Drive
  • Twin Oaks Drive
  • Elm Drive
  • Poplar Street
  • Birch Street
  • Maple Street
  • Sycamore Drive
  • Chenoweth Drive
  • West Main Street from Hillside Lounge to Valvoline Express Care

The outage could last up to six hours, from 9:30 p.m. Tuesday until 3:30 a.m. Wednesday, but bad weather could affect it.

Anyone who has questions can call Public Works Department at 304-842-8206.