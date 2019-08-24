Pasta cook-off held as part of Italian Heritage Festival

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Local families shared their recipes on Saturday at the 31st annual pasta cook-off at Jackson Square in downtown Clarksburg.

Sponsored by the Mountain State Engine Service, this was part of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival.

Guests voted for their favorite pasta recipes, as well as their favorite homemade wine and canned peppers. There were prizes to be won in several categories.

“They enter into white sauce, red sauce and we have a first place winner overall in red sauce, first place overall in white sauce, and then we have a people’s choice,” said Tyler Terango, chairman of the Italian Heritage Festival Board.

The festival will continue next week with more activities including a golf tournament and an elimination dinner.