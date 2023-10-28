CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A person was transported for medical care after a motor vehicle accident in Shinnston on Oct. 28.

According to Harrison County 911, officials were called to the scene of a single vehicle accident on Haywood Road in Shinnston around 6:40 p.m. Saturday night. Those who arrived on scene ultimately transported one person to the United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

A cause for the accident has not yet been reported. However, the West Virginia State Police is investigating the incident, Harrison County 911 said. Other agencies that responded to the incident include Harrison County EMS and the Lumberport Fire Department.

Officials did not report any disruption to traffic while the situation was handled.

