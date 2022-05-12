BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – 12 News and Jenkins Subaru teamed up on Thursday to help the Humane Society of Harrison County for the Paws for the Cause event.

The goal was to get animals adopted and gather supplies that the facility needs.

United Security Agency and Eastern Pet Supply also helped out, donating over 70 bags of food for the animals.

Several things of cat litter, toys, blankets and other pet supplies were also donated by generous community members.

“It was really nice to have them here. This is the third time I believe we’ve done this, and we’ll continue doing it too. It looks like it’s worked out really well, as you can there’s a ton of food here. That’s been great. We’ve had some donations and a few adoptions. So, I’m just glad to help. So is the family,” said Matt Jenkins, General Manager of Jenkins Subaru.

“We’ve done things with Jenkins before, and this seemed like a great way to start the summertime and get the event started. So, we’re glad to help out,” said Robin Corsini, a commercial account manager for United Security Agency.

The Humane Society of Harrison County is always looking for more donations, including cat litter as its most requested item.

