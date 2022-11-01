CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Pierpont Community and Technical College’s (PCTC) Early Childhood Education students will soon be stepping away from their traditional classrooms and into a brand new on-campus preschool.

Pierpont held its ribbon cutting ceremony this morning for its new laboratory preschool on its Clarksburg campus. The Gaston Caperton Center’s old student lounge and computer lab have been completely renovated into a state of the art learning facility.

Pierpont’s curriculum will follow the Reggio model giving it’s newest class of 3 to 4 year old students more freedom to learn at their own pace, while giving its Early Childhood Education students a real life on the job experience.

David Beighley, PCTC dean of education and professional studies, said, “those students can come in and directly interact directly with those three and four year olds within our preschool program, and again, onsite, we can have the supervision of our Early Childhood Education faculty to really supervise and let the students know what their doing and what they need to be doing within those experiences.”

Beighley said the new preschool should have a class size of twenty. Pierpont will have open house for its new facility and prospective students and their families in the near future.