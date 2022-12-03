BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The rain held off for a little while this morning, but it began to sprinkle just when the Bridgeport Christmas parade started. In spite of the rain, many gathered and lined the sidewalk to collect candy and watch the various floats and performers.

12 News spoke with a local couple, Harley and Ruthann Jeffries, who have been participating in the parade as Santa and Mrs. Claus for several years.

“It’s just a proud moment for us. We enjoy it and look forward to the children, as well as the adults, and that makes a wonder time, you know, to include the adults,” said Harley Jeffries, Santa Claus.

Coming up on Friday, Dec. 9, Santa will make a visit to the Bridgeport library from 3-4 p.m.