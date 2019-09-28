Pepperoni Roll 5K raises money for local children

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The first Clarksburg Pepperoni Roll 5K raised money to benefit a local children’s organization.

All proceeds from the race, held in downtown Clarksburg, will go towards the Clarksburg Children’s House and its programs.

The three-mile race ended at Jackson Square, where local bakeries had donated pepperoni rolls for the runners.

The 5K was seen as a fun way to incorporate a West Virginia staple food while getting people involved in a fundraiser.

“I think it gets the community out and get everyone involved. You know, maybe even make the community more tight-knit, which is always important to have people together and involved with extracurricular activities like such,” said patrolman Preston Lewis.

Organizers hoped the race would raise at least $2,000.

