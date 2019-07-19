Breaking News
Pet pantry opens its doors in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A ribbon cutting was held Friday afternoon for a new pet pantry in Harrison County.

Peppy’s Pet Pantry, located inside the Progressive Women’s Association building at 305 Washington Avenue in Clarksburg, officially opened its doors.

PWA President Rosalyn Queen said a common problem in the area led to this endeavor.

“And, as we get older and we live alone, we want pets. Pets are so much company, and it would just break your heart to think that if I had a pet, to choose whether the pet got food today or whether I got my medicine,” said Progressive Women’s Association President Rosalyn Queen.

For more information, contact the Progressive Women’s Association at 304-624-6881.

