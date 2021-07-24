Pet Supplies Plus hosts adoption event for pets in need of home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Pet Supplies Plus spent part of Saturday hosting a pet adoption event in its store on Emily Drive. The event was hosted at the store, but the animals were brought by K9s to Furkids, an organization that specialized in rescuing, rehabbing and finding new homes for pets.

The cats were put at the front of the store for every shopper to see.

A handful of kittens, plus one friendly rooster, were available for anyone to come up and adopt. Throughout the day, shoppers came up to the tables with the animals, with some walking away with a new pet.

Pet Supplies Plus and K9s to Furkids had partnered for other events in the past. When the opportunity arose for the adoption event to be hosted there, the store stepped up.

“They’ve been partners with us with the service dog side for as long as we’ve been in existence. When this came to pass, it just kind of expanded,” said Francie Floyd, the director of K9s to Furkids.

To learn more about K9s to Furkids and what it has to offer, click here.