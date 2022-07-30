CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Pet Supplies Plus held an ice cream social between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday at its Clarksburg location.

The ice cream party was an addition to the introduction of a new food line called “Optim Plus.”

Three bags of Optim Plus food that were for show, and could be sampled by dogs (WBOY Image)

Purina has been having some shortage problems, so Pet Supplies is introducing a new line of pet food for cats and dogs called “Optim Plus.” John Shifflett, Assistant Store Team Lead, says that Optim is a good substitute for Purina and that they just want to help make it easier for pet owners to switch foods so that they do not have to “fight for food.”

When going to the free ice cream social, pet owners can expect a lot of pets and love for their dogs, as well as ice cream of the owners’ choice. This ice cream was made specifically for pets in which there were three flavors that included “Birthday Cake,” “Peanut,” and “Bacon.”

Shifflett mentioned that he loves taking part in the events that the store holds, and he would not change anything.

“I think it’s important because it goes back to, just trying to get everyone together, you know, it’s good for socializing with the animals, and it just helps bring more people in so they can help, you know, we have adoption events, we have different kinds of events, and I think it just, you know, broadens the horizon for everything,” Shifflett said.

If you missed out on the Ice Cream Social on Saturday, no worries, because Pet Supplies Plus will be having a “Paint Party” for pets on Sunday, July 31 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. Pet parents can shop while their dogs are painting. It also has another adoption event coming up with Doddridge County. You can find more information here.