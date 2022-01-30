Pfc. Zach Riffle’s family is devastated after treatment from American Airlines

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A military family has gone public with their experiences at American Airlines after their treatment at the Pittsburgh Airport while trying to receive their fallen Marine for his funeral services at home.

Pfc. Zach Riffle’s life was taken after a car crash involving a military vehicle in North Carolina on Jan. 19.

On Jan. 27, Pfc. Riffles family went to the Pittsburg Airport to pick up their son and brother, who was being brought home from Camp Lejeune on three different flights by American Airlines through arrangements made by the family’s funeral home director.

The family claims to have had expectations from the precedent created from other fallen military members during their return home.

“We went up there expecting to be able to watch the plane land, as well as watch Zacky deboard the plane along with his escort, and receive him on the tarmac,” said Pfc. Riffle’s stepmom Jennifer Plum.

According to the family, American Airlines told them that COVID restrictions changed their protocol.

“We were ushered very quickly into a break room, and that’s where we first learn of things that weren’t going quite right,” said Plum.

According to the family, American Airlines tried to put four parents and four siblings in a small room with few chairs, until the Marine Casualty Assistance Calls Officers requested the airline open a secure area for the family that was more accommodating.

“Once we got settled in there is when we learned that due to what was identified as COVID policy changes and staff shortage, we were told we would not be able to be on the tarmac at all to watch the plane land or to see Zach deboard the plane,” Plum continued.

The family advocated to be allowed on the tarmac but was denied. Plum requested to the tarmac manager that the moment be recorded for them, and she says her first request was denied. The airline claimed an employee with that footage could share it inappropriately.

“We obviously weren’t going to settle for that answer, so I told them at that time we would be going public with the treatment that we were receiving and that we would sign a waiver of liability, whatever it took to get this moment recorded because they would not let us see it,” said Plum.

A phone from one of Pfc. Riffle’s Marine escorts was taken and used to record the deboarding, the family was not permitted to leave the breakroom during this time.

“Finally, when we were able to receive Zachary, we were taken into a cargo terminal alongside of other boxes and crates, etc. and that is where the marines performed their ceremony,” said Plum.

The family says they felt Pfc. Riffle was treated like regular luggage.

They did receive a response email from the American Airlines Customer Experience Managing Director, Eric Mathieu, that the situation was escalated to the highest members of the leadership team and that he was personally investigating the details of the situation.

12 News did reach out to American Airlines for comment on the situation but have not heard back.

According to Plum, the passengers on the plane were not notified that they were flying on board with a fallen solider.

Jennifer Plum shares more about the family’s experience while trying to get Pfc. Zach Riffle back home.

The family of Pfc. Riffle wrote an open letter to American Airlines, in it, they ask people to boycott American Airlines and do business elsewhere.