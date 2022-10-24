CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Over the weekend, a group of veterans got the chance to see the memorials for the wars they fought in, some for the first time ever.

The Clarksburg Honor Flight gives veterans a free trip to Washington, D.C. where they can see war memorials. This year’s flight took off from the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport early Saturday morning and returned very late Saturday night. This was the first Clarksburg Honor Flight since 2019 due to the COVID pandemic.

Throughout the weekend, 12 News Photographer and Reporter Joe Lint, who is a veteran himself, shared photos of the experience on our Facebook page. If you missed the updates, they can be found below.

Lint’s complete coverage of the flight will air on WBOY ABC and NBC in 12 News at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.