Photos with Santa available at Meadowbrook Mall, changes made for social distancing

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- Santa has officially made his appearance for the season at the Meadowbrook Mall in Bridgeport, but things are looking a little different this year to keep everyone safe.

Families still have the opportunity to get their picture taken with Santa in Marshall’s Court, but the set is cleaned in between each photo session, and there is no direct contact between Santa and the children or pets during the interaction.

“Kids can sit on a bench that you can see on the set that distances them from him, but you can get a photo memory that you’ll never forget,” said Meadowbrook Mall’s property and Marketing Manager Robin Urquhart.

Families are also encouraged to make online appointments ahead of time to avoid large crowds in the area. This can be done at vipphotos.com, or reservations can be made at the mall.