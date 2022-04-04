BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Students at Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program will now have some new planes and engines to work on thanks to a large grant.

The grant of $1 million was awarded originally three years ago, and now, the program has purchased a jet, the last of six aircrafts bought with the funds.

Two students sit in the jet recently purchased by Pierpont Community and Technical College’s Aviation Maintenance Technology program for students to work on. (WBOY Image)

Students at the school will learn how to maintain and take care of planes and jets and all mechanics inside of the aircraft

“It’s a valuable learning tool. Something like this, it’s incredible for us to have, and this will take us into the next 20 or 30 years. That’s our goal as the program expands, and we can continue to grow and teach with newer and more current technology,” said Dr. Brad Gilbert, Director of the Aviation Maintenance Technology program.

The school will also be holding a job fair on April 12 starting at 9:00 a.m. for students and anyone considering a career in aviation maintenance.